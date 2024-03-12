Are ultra-processed foods uniquely addictive?
Why we need Taylor Swift’s Pop-tart recipe to find out
We’re getting accustomed to experts blaming “ultra-processed food” for most diet-related conditions—a total of 32 diseases now, according to a study in the BMJ last week. Ultra-processed foods (UPF) have also increasingly been singled out for being uniquely addictive. Big Food, we’re told, has concocted the perfect combination of sugar, salt, and fat to…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unsettled Science to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.