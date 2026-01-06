Unsettled Science

Unsettled Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Brown's avatar
Mark Brown
6h

COULD SEED OIL PRODUCERS BE BEHIND THE RETAINED CAP ON SATURATED FAT GUIDELINES?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Laura Montgomery's avatar
Laura Montgomery
5h

The Administrative Procedure Act (APA) requires federal agencies to be reasoned. If the Dietary Guidelines and the agency's rationale contradict each other, that is not reasoned. Advocates of animal fats might wish to consider filing a lawsuit under the APA against the agency.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nina Teicholz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture