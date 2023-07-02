Canceling the Science on Saturated Fats
WashPost columnist Tamar Haspel pretends decades of science don't exist
Recently Washington Post columnist Tamar Haspel wrote a piece, “Don’t Believe the Backlash: Saturated Fat Actually is Bad for You,” in which she claimed to have ‘settled’ the score on the topic. Particularly striking was a quote from the prominent University of California at San Francisco (UCSF) cardiovascular expert Ronald M. Krauss, a longtime challen…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unsettled Science to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.