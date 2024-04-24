Fraud and bad science seem to be everywhere these days.

There’s the episode that led to my favorite newspaper headline of the year so far, courtesy of the Wall Street Journal: “Harvard Probe Finds Honesty Researcher Engaged in Scientific Misconduct.” The story described the release of a Harvard investigation looking into the work of “prominent researcher Francesca Gino,” which concluded that she had “manipulated data and recommended that she be fired.”

Then, as discussed in Unsettled Science, Harvard mega-star longevity researcher David Sinclair was called out on X for his history of irreproducible , yet exceedingly profitable results, in a video by the physician Matt Stanfield, reposted over 300 times. This wasn’t the first time Sinclair’s very questionable research had been publicly questioned -- Jennifer Frankel-Couzin covered it extensively in Science, in 2004 and 2011.

Sinclair survived and prospered, nonetheless. He ’s resigned as the president of The Academy for Health & Lifespan Research, and we can hope that researchers in his field will be suitably skeptical of any subsequent work he does. But there are no signs yet that the Harvard administration sees reason either to investigate or cut him loose.

Finally, the journal Nature ran a lengthy investigative article on the latest scandal about one of the Holy Grails of physics, a material that can act as a superconductor at room temperature. The subtitle of the Nature investigation promised to explain “how institutions ignored red flags,” a particularly pertinent issue, because it was Nature itself that had published not one, but now two irreproducible claims by the same physicist, Ranga Dias of the University of Rochester. The first was in 2020, retracted in 2022, and the second in March 2023, retracted the following December. Dias is “infamous for the scandal that surrounds his work,” Nature now says; he is accused of manipulating data, plagiarizing “substantial portions of his thesis,” and attempting “to obstruct the investigation of another paper by fabricating data.” While Dias is still apparently employed at the University of Rochester, we can assume his days are numbered.

So why were Dias and Gino investigated and likely on their way out, while Sinclair, who prospered for a decade after his work was first questioned, will apparently remain gainfully employed at Harvard?

A critical difference in the fate of these researchers is whether they committed scientific misconduct – fraud, plagiarism, manipulation of data, as Gino and Dias allegedly did – or just garden-variety bad science, as did Sinclair.

Understanding the difference between these two scientific pathologies – let’s call them misconduct (fraud) and malpractice (bad science) -- is important to understanding what we do here at Unsettled Science. Nina and I are often, if not typically, writing about bad science and we’re among the few journalists who consider this their beat.

Our books and our articles constitute lengthy arguments that entire research disciplines have emerged from foundations of bad science and continue to perpetuate it; that the unacceptable standards of bad science have been passed down from generation to generation, mentors to mentees, which is why the job of challenging this bad science has been left to journalists like us. We wish other investigative journalists would also consider bad science part of their beat, but for reasons I’ll discuss, they generally don’t.

Scientific misconduct (fraud) is the flashier story – researcher caught fudging data! – and the easier one to report. But bad science -- scientific malpractice – is the far more insidious and tragic problem, particularly in fields like nutrition and chronic disease that are anything but academic when it comes to their influence on our lives.

Hence, the primer that follows.

Misconduct, a Sin of Commission

Committing fraud, as the verb implies, is a sin of commission. Researchers who commit fraud are making up or manipulating data. They are creating the evidence necessary to present the appearance of having achieved something that they haven’t--to con their peers into believe it. These researchers are not fooling themselves, as the Nobel Laureate physicist Richard Feynman famously warned is the easiest thing to do; rather they know exactly what they’re doing and are trying to fool everyone else. They’re not doing their job badly -- the job of establishing reliable information about their subject of study. They’re renouncing the obligation entirely. They have other goals.

This is why fraud is an inexcusable act in science. This is why it will prompt investigations, and why researchers who do it should be thrown out of the field. And they typically are… if they get caught.

That last caveat, of course, is the kicker. We don’t know how common fraud is in science, because it requires getting caught to tell us. Researchers with an iota of common sense will only commit fraud to give the appearance of achieving an expected result-- something mundane, if not downright boring. Their peers are unlikely to suspect fraud when confronted with such uninteresting work. Why bother?

Until recently, researchers who committed this kind of fraud would not have been caught. That’s now changing as journals – Science was the first, at the beginning of the year-- started using AI to look for fraudulent or duplicated images in articles. John Timmer, science editor of Ars Technica, describes the motivation behind this kind of low-level, uninteresting and perhaps common fraud:

Much of the image-based fraud we've seen arises from a dilemma faced by many scientists: It's not a problem to run experiments, but the data they generate often [aren't] the data you want. Maybe only the controls work, or maybe the experiments produce data that is indistinguishable from controls. For the unethical, this doesn't pose a problem since nobody other than you knows what images come from which samples. It's relatively simple to present images of real data as something they're not.

Getting caught in this kind of low-stakes deception is likely to lead to corrections or retractions, but not necessarily career cancellations. In these cases, researchers can always claim that the fraud was an accident, a one-off – “oops, my apologies” -- and move on. Only if they’re exposed as serial offenders are their careers likely to be imperiled.

The danger in committing fraud arises when the researchers publish something sufficiently revelatory that their peers will want to build on the work or compete with it – superconductivity at room temperature! That finding requires replication. Now, when researchers try to replicate the observation and fail, they need to figure out why. These cases of fraud are likely to be caught. These are also the cases that make the news.

But this kind of high-stakes fraud is almost assuredly rare. Researchers have little to gain from it other than very temporary career advancement. Entire belief systems are unlikely to be built on foundations of fraudulent results, because the first step in the scientific process – independent replication by others – will lead to exposure.

With bad science, on the other hand, the scenario plays out quite differently.

Bad Science/Malpractice, a Sin of Omission

While fraud is a sin of commission, bad science is the sin of omission. It’s all that the researchers did not do, allowing them to believe that they’d actually produced some interesting science. While researchers who commit fraud are actively trying to fool others, researchers engaged in bad science either don’t care, or can’t imagine that they’re fooling themselves.

The seminal discussions of bad science in the literature invariably discuss this sin of omission. When the Nobel Laureate Irving Langmuir in 1953 famously coined the phrase “pathological science” for “the science of things that aren’t so,” he described it this way: “These are cases where there is no dishonesty involved but where people are tricked into false results by a lack of understanding [my italics] about what human beings can do to themselves in the way of being led astray by subjective effects, wishful thinking or threshold interactions.”

In 1974, when Richard Feynman gave a famous commencement address to the graduating seniors at Caltech, he came up with a characteristically colorful analogy for this kind of bad/pathological science. Feynman called it Cargo Cult science, equating it to the “cargo cults” that emerged on South Pacific islands as World War 2 was coming to an end. Here’s Feynman:

In the South Seas there is a Cargo Cult of people. During the war they saw airplanes land with lots of good materials, and they want the same thing to happen now. So they’ve arranged to make things like runways, to put fires along the sides of the runways, to make a wooden hut for a man to sit in, with two wooden pieces on his head like headphones and bars of bamboo sticking out like antennas—he’s the controller—and they wait for the airplanes to land. They’re doing everything right. The form is perfect. It looks exactly the way it looked before. But it doesn’t work. No airplanes land. So I call these things Cargo Cult Science, because they follow all the apparent precepts and forms of scientific investigation, but they’re missing something essential, because the planes don’t land. Now it behooves me, of course, to tell you what they’re missing [my italics]… But it would be just about as difficult to explain to the South Sea Islanders how they have to arrange things so that they get some wealth in their system. It is not something simple like telling them how to improve the shapes of the earphones. But there is one feature I notice that is generally missing in Cargo Cult Science…. It’s a kind of scientific integrity, a principle of scientific thought that corresponds to a kind of utter honesty—a kind of leaning over backwards. For example, if you’re doing an experiment, you should report everything that you think might make it invalid—not only what you think is right about it: other causes that could possibly explain your results; and things you thought of that you’ve eliminated by some other experiment, and how they worked—to make sure the other fellow can tell they have been eliminated. Details that could throw doubt on your interpretation must be given, if you know them. You must do the best you can—if you know anything at all wrong, or possibly wrong—to explain it….

Bad science is about all the things researchers did not do that are required to interpret the evidence with justifiable confidence. Bad science is about not doing the hard part of science, which is establishing whether the researcher’s preferred interpretation of the evidence is right—or not.

To be utterly honest about all the ways that evidence might have been misinterpreted, all the possible alternative and mundane explanations for any observation, researchers must have done the work necessary to understand these alternatives and, ideally, to have ruled most of them out. When researchers are unwilling to discuss these possibilities openly, a likely explanation is that the researchers never did the work necessary to understand them. Another is that they did at least some of that work, got discouraging results, and chose to ignore them.

One reason bad scientists often go unnoticed and unchastised is that, unlike fraud, bad science comes with a built-in defense: any failure to replicate their data can be blamed on the peers/competitors who did that work. Maybe they got it wrong? Maybe they didn’t use the correct techniques or follow the protocol closely enough. Maybe they didn’t run the experiments long enough or include the right kinds of subjects. (And sometimes these critiques/excuses will be true; experimental science, after all, is hard.)

Even if multiple researcher teams try and fail to replicate a result, thus establishing a high probability that it’s just wrong, none of those researchers can say for sure that the original result was the product of dishonesty , rather than the kind of mistake anyone might make. The researchers who published the initial result might be embarrassed or chagrined (as we imagine Sinclair might now be). They will not be canceled, though. The reality of quite how bad the science is may never come to light.

What makes this garden-variety bad science so tragic is that the faux revelations it generates can live on indefinitely. There’s always an excuse for why others fail to replicate the work; no retractions are demanded, and no corrections are published to prevent the original claims from being embraced by later researchers who might be unaware of the failure to replicate. Meanwhile, the researchers who promote the bad science will be rewarded as though their achievements were real. Funding, fame and fortune can all come their way. Their results, after all, unbounded by the constraints of reality, are likely to seem revelatory.

In nutrition, medicine and public health, the erroneous revelations that emerge from bad science can seem vitally important, with human lives and health on the line, that the caveat “if they’re right” is often forgotten. And the more important question -- what if they’re wrong? – may go unasked.

A conspicuous example of bad science is the subject I write about frequently in this Substack: nutritional epidemiology. The bad scientists in this case are the epidemiologists, working with observational studies, interpreting the associations they observe as likely to be causal. An association between eating a Mediterranean-style diet and cognitive health, for instance, is interpreted as reason to believe that eating a Mediterranean diet can prevent neurodegeneration and dementia. Who would not want that to be true?

The fact that this hypothesis about diet and neurodegeneration failed to be confirmed in a clinical trial (as I wrote about here and here) did not lead the epidemiologists to speculate that they made a mistake, that they had fooled themselves. Rather they assumed or hoped (being human, after all) that the trial failed to test the hypothesis correctly, which is always possible. And so, the hypothesis, with all its remarkable promise for delaying dementia, lives on. The media continues to support it. The original papers are not retracted. No corrections are made. There are no come-to-Jesus moments, no adult conversations, about the quality of the science.

Bad science and the (reluctant) media

The media tends to ignore bad science for many reasons. One is that the awareness of pathological science builds slowly, with no news peg – the release of an investigation, for instance – on which to hang a story. Another is the absence of hard evidence that a reporter can show to an editor. To report on bad science with enough confidence to call it out, journalists have to do the kind of extended investigations that few have the time or inclination to do. Moreover, journalists doing these investigations must have reason to trust the critics of the science more than the researchers (typically a majority) disseminating and defending it. These are judgement calls that can be exceptionally hard to make. Even if reporters can justifying making such a call, editors then must trust the reporters.

In my 40+ years of experience as a journalist, researchers will call out bad science only in confidence, off the record. They won’t do so publicly, given the absence of hard evidence , and because the public benefits of exposing a scientific scandal are rarely worth the personal price of being involved as a whistleblower. Most of the investigations I’ve done over the years began with such off-the-record discussions.

The media will cover subjects that have remained mired in controversy by admitting, at least occasionally, that the jury is still out. Reporters will make statements like “not all experts agree,” as The New York Times did in a recent article on the salt content of a healthy diet. They will not, however, point out a likely implication: At least one side of the controversy is perpetrating bad science.

Even in an episode of terrible science, like cold fusion, the subject of my second book (which was called Bad Science) and the most publicized scientific fiasco of the late 20th Century, researchers will comfortably critique the research, perhaps pointing out the absence of proper controls or other experimental nuances. But what they won’t do is say on the record what they’re likely to be thinking: bad science is done by bad scientists, and if the folks who did these experiments were plumbers, they couldn’t be trusted to unstop a toilet.

How Bad Science Corrupts and Persists

One reality we have to face is that researchers get noticed when their work appears to be revelatory, as Sinclair did. That’s when they’ll get their names in the newspaper, funding, tenure, promotions, and all that goes with success. That’s also when they’re least likely to be right, and most likely to be fooling themselves. If their peers have the resources to replicate their work and fail to do so, as discussed, they won’t say so publicly because they will have little to gain by doing so. They may decide never to trust the work of the researchers involved, but they won’t try to stop it. Bad science can take over a field because it promises so much more than good science, because the rewards can be so great.

All of this reminds me of an interview I did for my last book, on diabetes. Most of my research for the book was historical, but I also interviewed dozens of diabetes specialists to understand their current thinking. I would often ask these specialists to recommend other people to interview specifically, who did they consider the best scientist in their field? One recommendation from multiple sources is a metabolism researcher who had left his Ivy League professorship to work for a pharmaceutical company. When we spoke, he told me that he had become discouraged with academic research because of the ubiquity of the kind of bad science I’ve been discussing.

The most successful labs, he said, were those that published the flashiest results. And they publish the flashiest results, he said, because they tend to “practice the worst science.” And it’s the postdocs from those labs, steeped in this culture of bad science, who go on to get the best jobs, he said. “Bad science is self-propagating. In hot areas, it's almost impossible to do good science.”

What worried him, he added, was that he had been doing a disservice to the students and postdocs who worked in his lab. “I’m teaching them how to do good science but not how to succeed in the real world. I had a bunch of postdocs who couldn’t get jobs because they had been postdocs too long. And one reason they were postdocs too long was they came from a genetics background and I wanted them to learn metabolism, and the output was a bunch of people who came out of my lab and really understand metabolism… But that all took time. The most important skill now is getting your papers published quickly. That’s what matters.”

I’d like to think he was wrong, just too cynical. I fear he was right.

