David Brown
Apr 24, 2024

"But bad science -- scientific malpractice – is the far more insidious and tragic problem, particularly in fields like nutrition and chronic disease that are anything but academic when it comes to their influence on our lives."

Boy! You got that right. Note, however, that in the field of nutrition science, what gets publicized is the research that science writers are interested in. As far as I can tell, there are no science writers publicizing linoleic acid and arachidonic acid research findings. Excerpt from a 2016 article entitled 'Dietary arachidonic acid as a risk factor for age-associated neurodegenerative diseases: Potential mechanisms': "The ω-6 series of fatty acids, which includes arachidonic acid (ARA, C20:4) and its precursor linoleic acid (LA), constitute a growing part of the lipid intake in western diets for the last 40 years. The first cause of this trend is the higher consumption of animal products. White meat especially provides the highest quantities of dietary ARA...Another potential source of ARA is the conversion of dietary LA by desaturase and elongase enzymatic activities. LA is the major ω-6 fatty acid in food and the increase of its dietary intake is related to the reduction of saturated fatty acid, which has been recommended worldwide by the health agencies because of their contribution to the cardiovascular risk." https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27473185/

In another article the authors commented, "Whereas the role of ω-3 fatty acids and particularly that of the longest one, docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), have been the subject of many studies in the context of AD, the impact of dietary arachidonic acid (ARA) and other ω-6 fatty acids is considerably less well known." https://alzres.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13195-017-0295-1

Excerpt from a 2010 article entitled, Alzheimer’s Disease and Arachidonic Acid: "It is important to keep in mind what Alois Alzheimer noted more than a century ago: changes in lipid metabolism are a distinguishing feature in the brains of patients with AD. Both AA and PGE2 appear to play distinct and important roles in AD. Clearly, they represent only a portion of the dysregulation in lipid metabolism. However, each contributes, in its own way, to the early pathogenesis of AD, indicating that further studies on these and related lipids might reveal useful ways to prevent or minimize the ultimate impact of the disease." https://www.caymanchem.com/news/alzheimers-disease-and-arachidonic-acid

These and many more articles can be accessed using an 'arachidonic acid Alzheimer's disease' web search.

Anita Moody
Apr 24, 2024

ALWAYS excellent observations and writing!

