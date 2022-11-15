It’s National Diabetes Month, and U.S. Plans Will Lead to…More Diabetes
Administration Seeks to Expand a Nutrition Policy that Allows Donuts and Nachos
President Biden recently issued a proclamation for National Diabetes Month, which follows upon his historic White House Conference last month, on Hunger, Nutrition & Health. He is right to focus on the crushing load of diabetes, which costs $1 billion dollars a day to treat and afflicts more than 37 million Americans, including nearly one third of peopl…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unsettled Science to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.