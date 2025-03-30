Dear Readers,

I’m still working on the second installment of my investigation on NIH funding on nutrition and health. Stay tuned for that. Meanwhile, I’ve decided to do periodic round-ups of food-related news in Washington, DC. So much is happening these days, mostly related to the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement, it’s hard to keep up. If you haven’t been obsessively following what some have called the “MAHA take-over of Washington,” below is an overview of the news, including some commentary.

—Nina

The President’s MAHA Commission Kicks Off

The MAHA Commission held its first meeting on March 12 at the White House. Established a month earlier by President Trump, the Commission is chaired by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and includes top federal officials, including the USDA Secretary, FDA commissioner, Centers for Disease Control director, and more. They have 100 days to submit a "Make Our Children Healthy Again Assessment" to President Trump to address "threats posed" by "over-utilization of medication, certain food ingredients, certain chemicals, and certain other exposures." The Commission's assessment is also meant to look at the prevalence and threat posed by the prescription of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, antipsychotics, mood stabilizers, stimulants, and weight-loss drugs.

The goal, as President Trump reportedly told RFK Jr., is to produce “measurable results in the diminishment of chronic disease within two years.”

Directly following the commission meeting, the White House hosted a MAHA moms roundtable with a handful of cabinet officials, including USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins (who brought her infant grandchild). The White House did not release a list of who was invited, but per the excellent newsletter Food Fix, attendees included Stacy Krys, a nutritionist and holistic health coach; Jayme Franklin, founder of The Conservateur and former White House aid; Vani Hari, founder of Food Babe; Stephanie Chawla, a physician assistant; and Barbie Markey, former cheerleader and holistic health coach.

MAHA has many good initiatives. Returning to shorter, simpler ingredient lists and reducing food dyes in our food products can only be good for health. For instance, the ingredient carrageenan, a polysaccharide commonly used as a gelling, thickener, and stabilizer added to dairy products like chocolate milk, ice cream, and cheese, may cause inflammation and interfere with gut health (data is preliminary, mostly from animal models). European countries place many more restrictions on the use of carrageenan, and the U.S. could do the same. Further, the following dyes are allowed in the U.S. yet banned, restricted, or labeled with warnings in Europe: Red 40, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Blue 1, Blue 2, Green 3, and Red 3. On March 25th, the Governor of West Virginia signed a law for a statewide ban on seven artificial dyes; other states are likely to follow.

At the White House MAHA moms meeting, Vani Hari, aka “Food Babe” released this video, featuring clips of Brooke Rollins and Secretary of Education Linda McMahon struggling to pronounce industrial food ingredients. Said Hari, “If you are an American company poisoning us with ingredients you don’t use in other countries, we’re commin’ for you."

At the same time, we have to recognize that there's no rigorous evidence to show that removing these chemicals and ingredients will achieve the goal of reversing chronic disease. A bowl of uncolored Fruit Loops is still a bowl of sugar and starch. To reverse chronic disease, MAHA will need to expand its proposals to include the strategy of carbohydrate restriction. We know from the bestselling Good Energy book by Calley and Casey Means, both MAHA leaders, that they understand the role of carbohydrates in insulin resistance, so I'm hopeful that improving metabolic health will still become part of the MAHA platform.

My Op-ed in the Wall Street Journal

I recently had an op-ed (paywalled) in the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) on the insufficient protein standards in the US Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

The WSJ editors wrote the headline, which got a predictably bad reaction from certain quarters, but the article is not specifically about meat. I explain how the protein standards in the guidelines are too low, especially for children and the elderly, and how the guidelines fail to distinguish between plant and animal proteins. The latter are more complete and “bioavailable” than those in plant foods. The full-length version of the piece before it was cut for length, with references, is here.

FDA Grapples with Inherited Food Labeling Proposals

The FDA is reckoning with two food labeling issues that it inherited from the previous administration. The first sets standards for the word “healthy” on food packaging. The new definition proposed in 2022 stipulates that a food can be “healthy” if it is low in saturated fat, sodium, and added sugars. According to my reading of the science, only the limits on sugar are evidence-based. Saturated fats have been shown to have no effect on cardiovascular or total mortality and little to no effect on heart disease. Further, the low level of sodium recommended by the government has consistently been linked to higher rates of heart disease. Secretary Kennedy delayed finalizing this rule under President Trump’s “regulatory freeze” memorandum,” which ordered federal agencies to consider postponing for 60 days any rules published in the Federal Register but had not taken effect. However, public comments are not being accepted.

The FDA is also proposing a new front-of-package (FOP) nutrition label, called the “Nutrition Info Box,” to look like this:

The inclusion of saturated fat and sodium in this box is a bad idea for the reasons stated above. If you’re inclined to submit a public comment, the link is here (deadline May 16th).

States to Ban Soda From SNAP and Other Reforms

MAHA influencer Calley Means is leading a 24-state-wide effort to disallow the purchase of sugar-sweetened beverages under the SNAP program, ban food dyes, and remove ultra-processed foods from school lunches. See this Instagram reel by MAHA Action (one of many MAHA groups) showing Calley and his fellow food advocates at the Arizona state capitol last week. States must request a waiver from the USDA for their SNAP and school lunch proposals, and Secretary Rollins has already stated in a letter to the States that she is willing to grant these requests.

The SNAP proposals have come under fire from consumer-choice advocates who don’t want the government meddling in our food choices. Others argue that taxpayers should not subsidize foods likely to cause chronic disease. The latter argument makes sense to me, yet I’m also worried that a soda ban could be the thin end of a wedge that could lead to prohibitions on buying processed meats. As much as people might not like these meats—and certainly, they could be made with fewer ingredients—they are an important source of protein in government programs, including the National School Lunch Program. Often, processed meats are the only protein item available in convenience stores, where lower-income people tend to shop for food. Maybe it seems crazy to imagine states banning processed meats from SNAP, but nutritionists routinely bundle this type of meat with soda and candy as examples of unhealthy foods. Restricting processed meat—or “red and processed meats,” as they’re often grouped—is a logical next step.

For more evidence on how seemingly public-spirited ideas can be manipulated to serve other agendas, see how the “ultra-processed foods” term has been used to vilify processed meats far more than cookies, crackers, chips, cereals, etc.

An Unsavory Coda to the SNAP story

American Beverage, the trade group representing PepsiCo and other soda companies, paid conservative social media influencers up to $1,000 each to oppose SNAP reforms.

Maybe you remember when American Beverage was found to pay dieticians to hawk candy and ice cream to kids--or, more recently, when the Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics got caught paying dieticians to promote diet soda, sugar, and supplements on Instagram and TikTok. Readers of my work are not likely to be surprised by the discovery of grift among nutrition influencers, but I do wonder why conservative influencers, some with more than 1M followers each, would sell their credibility for so little cash. Only $1,000 to sell your soul? For interested parties, my sell-out number is $10B. For more on this scandal, including how Save the Children abandoned its anti-soda stance years ago after receiving a $5M grant from PepsiCo, see this excellent piece by reporter Lee Wang.

Kennedy Meets with Big Food Leaders

According to a March 10 tweet by Secretary Kennedy, he met on that day with CEOs of the biggest U.S. food companies, including PepsiCo, General Mills, Kraft Heinz, Tyson Foods, Smuckers, and Consumer Brands of America. This was the first meeting between Kennedy and the food manufacturers whom he’s accused of poisoning America’s health. “[Kennedy] expressed the strong desire and urgent priority of the administration to remove FD&C colors from the food supply — and he wants this done before he leaves office,” wrote Consumer Brands Association President Melissa Hockstad in the readout sent to industry leaders, referring to color additives used in foods, drugs, and cosmetics. “He expects ‘real and transformative’ change by ‘getting the worst ingredients out’ of food,” she added, quoting the Secretary.

Kennedy to Revisit "Generally Recognized as Safe" (GRAS) Status

Right after the big CEO meeting, HHS announced that Kennedy had directed the FDA to examine the Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) regulation, which allows food and chemical makers to self-determine whether an ingredient is safe. The GRAS system, established under the 1958 Food Additives Amendment, had originally allowed only the FDA to declare certain substances as GRAS via reviews of the data that the agency itself initiated. In 1997, the FDA changed this rule to allow voluntary GRAS notification by which the agency only responds to company-submitted applications. When a company submits a GRAS notice with detailed scientific evidence, the FDA may respond to the application either with “no questions” (approved) or “insufficient basis” (not enough evidence to approve, thus leaving open the possibility of future approval should more evidence be submitted). There is no review of the potential adverse health effects of these substances. (The GRAS database of applications since 1998 is here.)

Given RFK Jr.’s frequent mention of the “poisons” in our food, it’s likely that a change to the GRAS process may lead to reviewing the many ingredients in the U.S. food supply not allowed in Europe. For some examples, see posts by Vani Hari, aka The Food Babe, such as this one:

I am interested in whether the GRAS status of seed oils might be revisited. FDA-initiated reviews approved these in 1976 and 1985. However, a great deal of science was overlooked in both reviews, as I documented in my book (pp. 248-250). A rigorous review of these oils is needed. And self-certification is clearly flawed—a fact that hardly requires expert insight to recognize. (Teacher, I’d like to self-certify my grades, please?).

Kennedy Launches Infant Formula Review

Secretary Kennedy recently launched a campaign to clean up infant formulas. "Operation Stork Speed" includes plans to review and update the nutrients required for infant formula. Kennedy also proposed increased testing for heavy metals and other contaminants. The announcement from the HHS came right after RFK Jr. met with the CEOs of major formula makers, including Abbott, Reckitt, Perrigo, and Bobbie. It also coincided with a Consumer Reports publication finding “concerning” levels of heavy metals in some infant formulas.

So far, Secretary Kennedy has not raised the problem of corn syrup being the leading ingredient in many formulas or that 50% of calories in most formulas come from seed oils (typically soybean oil, because it’s the cheapest). For a healthy, homemade formula, see this recipe developed by fatty acid expert Dr. Mary Enig at the Weston A. Price Foundation.

Kennedy Launches a MAHA Group Within HHS While Firing 10,000 Employees

It’s been a busy couple of weeks for Kennedy! On March 27, HHS announced that it's cutting 10,000 full-time employees. This is in addition to the 10,000 employees who’ve already left voluntarily, shrinking the 82,000 workforce by nearly 25% altogether. Kennedy defended this move on News Nation, recounting how individual HHS departments were so “siloed” and “self-serving” when he arrived that they were “selling patient information to each other.”

HHS is the biggest government agency, twice the size of the Pentagon. The department's statement details how it will consolidate and streamline departments while pledging not to cut Medicare, Medicaid, and “other essential health services.”

At the same time, Kennedy announced on YouTube that he would create a new HHS division, the "Administration for a Healthy America," combining several departments focused on substance abuse treatment, chemical safety, and federal claims over vaccine injuries.

USDA Cancels Grants for Schools to Buy Local Foods

During the Biden administration, the USDA began a program in schools to subsidize the purchase of fresh foods from small, local farms. The USDA also funded a program to offer more locally grown food in food banks. However, USDA Secretary Rollins has canceled both those programs, which would have cost $1 billion for the coming year. Since Rollins has stated in numerous speeches that she plans to prioritize small farmers, this move is hard to understand. Purchasing local food bolsters small-scale agriculture and helps urban and suburban eaters understand where their food comes from.