Nutrition & Health News This Week
Some Bad News for David Sinclair, Harvard Longevity Expert...and More
David Sinclair: Long Life, Shortened Career?
Harvard longevity megastar, David Sinclair, often in the news for claiming his discoveries have made him a decade younger, must have aged a lot in the past few days. Sinclair resigned as President of The Academy for Health & Lifespan Research, as announced on Twitter (X) on March 13th, just three days after a …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unsettled Science to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.