Nutrition & Health News This Week
Why ditching meat for cheese is not a great idea; Latest report on cancer: 40% preventable, but it should have been more.
Eat Not Meat but…What?
Lately, a problem has emerged on the nutrition beat. The narrative of the last decade—that red meat is bad for health and the planet and so one should eat anything else—has backed reporters into a corner. Wild fish are endangered; farmed fish cause pollution and habitat destruction; meat-replacement products like the Impossible Bur…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unsettled Science to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.