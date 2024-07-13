Rare, landmark keto study for schizophrenia is halted
MD Secretary of Health gives no substantive reason for stopping trial
On March 5, Deanna Kelly, a professor of psychiatry at the University of Maryland and Acting Director of the Maryland Psychiatric Research Center, participated in a Zoom call that upended her 25-year research career. It was also a major setback for some of the most promising research in the field of schizophrenia today. The call was with the Maryland Se…
