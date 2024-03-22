The American Get-Diabetes Association

Twitter (X) has gone wild in recent days about a video–now viral at 1.9M views–by the new Director of Nutrition & Wellness at the American Diabetes Association (ADA), Stacey Krawczyk, employing a treacly, first-grade-teacher voice to explain how to fill up a 9” plate with green veggies (½ the plate), lean proteins (¼…