Tufts' Food Compass...It's Worse Than You Thought
Kellogg's, General Mills & PepsiCo Pay to Support Tufts--and Together Have 100+ Products Ranked
A new food rating system that gave high marks to Lucky Charms and Cocoa Puffs while belittling eggs came under fire recently, with Fox News taking it to task in several segments (one with me), and Joe Rogan posting that the rankings were “complete, undeniable, indefensible bullshit.” This sounds harsh, and the lead author, from Tufts University, pushed …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unsettled Science to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.