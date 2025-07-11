Unsettled Science

Unsettled Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Elizabeth's avatar
Mary Elizabeth
8d

Hey Nina! Thanks for this! I just knew your absence meant that you had been tapped to help. It is no surprise and they are so fortunate to have your incredible knowledge to inform them. I continue to support you no matter how often you post, no apologies necessary. Thanks again for your excellent work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Nina Teicholz
Louise R's avatar
Louise R
7d

Thank you for this! Your work is relentless and so valuable! Please please keep talking to the policy makers. Our country is sick and on the wrong track for reversal without people like you running interference for us. You are a light at the end of the tunnel!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Nina Teicholz
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Nina Teicholz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture