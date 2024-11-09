Unsettled Science

A Substack update, MDs reinforcing failure and ill news about sugar (a clever study!)
What's the problem with nutrition education in medical school--quantity or quality? And will sugar consumption in early life cause disease decades…
  
Gary Taubes
13
Get ready to eat beans, peas, lentils--as cuts in meat, poultry, and eggs are proposed for next Dietary Guidelines
Science review methods fall to new lows at USDA
  
Nina Teicholz
38

October 2024

News! & Longer Living Through Chemistry
A new Substack, and an anti-aging pill in the news. To take it or not?
  
Gary Taubes
59
Do red and processed meats cause cancer?
Nine years ago, WHO said yes, but insiders say the process was flawed and biased
  
Nina Teicholz
29

September 2024

Is there a propaganda campaign against low-carb?
So much industry$$, so little science
  
Nina Teicholz
64
How the Next President Can Reverse Chronic Disease
The most effective solution, backed by the most evidence, is not yet being discussed
  
Nina Teicholz
47
TWO Competing Theories of Why We Get Fat: A Breakthrough
Is it carbs or the calories that make us fat? The debate comes to top journal, Nature Metabolism.
  
Gary Taubes
20

August 2024

Burying the Lede (and the Data)
How researcher bias dealt with inconvenient observations in a ketogenic diet trial
  
Gary Taubes
36
How is Vegan Food for Olympic Athletes Like the Women's Boxing Controversy?
Both involve an "evolution" in some basic human biology
  
Nina Teicholz
160

July 2024

Week in Review in Repose
Dear Valued Subscribers,
  
Nina Teicholz
 and 
Gary Taubes
15
Rare, landmark keto study for schizophrenia is halted
MD Secretary of Health gives no substantive reason for stopping trial
  
Nina Teicholz
12
Nutrition & Health News This Week
Why ditching meat for cheese is not a great idea; Latest report on cancer: 40% preventable, but it should have been more.
  
Nina Teicholz
 and 
Gary Taubes
14
