A Substack update, MDs reinforcing failure and ill news about sugar (a clever study!)
What's the problem with nutrition education in medical school--quantity or quality? And will sugar consumption in early life cause disease decades…
24 hrs ago
•
Gary Taubes
54
Get ready to eat beans, peas, lentils--as cuts in meat, poultry, and eggs are proposed for next Dietary Guidelines
Science review methods fall to new lows at USDA
Nov 8
•
Nina Teicholz
122
October 2024
News! & Longer Living Through Chemistry
A new Substack, and an anti-aging pill in the news. To take it or not?
Oct 26
•
Gary Taubes
94
Do red and processed meats cause cancer?
Nine years ago, WHO said yes, but insiders say the process was flawed and biased
Oct 21
•
Nina Teicholz
148
September 2024
Is there a propaganda campaign against low-carb?
So much industry$$, so little science
Sep 15
•
Nina Teicholz
251
How the Next President Can Reverse Chronic Disease
The most effective solution, backed by the most evidence, is not yet being discussed
Sep 7
•
Nina Teicholz
204
TWO Competing Theories of Why We Get Fat: A Breakthrough
Is it carbs or the calories that make us fat? The debate comes to top journal, Nature Metabolism.
Sep 2
•
Gary Taubes
152
August 2024
Burying the Lede (and the Data)
How researcher bias dealt with inconvenient observations in a ketogenic diet trial
Aug 18
•
Gary Taubes
151
How is Vegan Food for Olympic Athletes Like the Women's Boxing Controversy?
Both involve an "evolution" in some basic human biology
Aug 8
•
Nina Teicholz
275
July 2024
Week in Review in Repose
Dear Valued Subscribers,
Jul 27
•
Nina Teicholz
and
Gary Taubes
109
Rare, landmark keto study for schizophrenia is halted
MD Secretary of Health gives no substantive reason for stopping trial
Jul 13
•
Nina Teicholz
65
Nutrition & Health News This Week
Why ditching meat for cheese is not a great idea; Latest report on cancer: 40% preventable, but it should have been more.
Jul 13
•
Nina Teicholz
and
Gary Taubes
113
